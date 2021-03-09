(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are making changes in the district's Teacher Leadership and Compensation Plan.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board approved the district's updated TLC plan. Launched in the 2014-15 school year, the program is aimed at attracting new teachers by offering competitive starting salaries and offering short-term and long-term professional development and leadership opportunities and retain effective teachers by providing enhanced career opportunities. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News a team of instructors and administrators recently reviewed the plan.
"They proposed some changes with positions," said Lorenz, "primarily focusing on the roles and responsibilities of those different positions, clearly identified those, and put us in the position to where we can submit our plan to the Iowa Department of Education, and start moving forward with that."
Lorenz says the district's original plan was in need of an update.
"Our district has experienced a lot of changes since the program was first established," he said. "We've seen some changes in enrollment, building configuration, revised content standards--those kind of things. So, it was time to take a fresh look at our plan."
While saying the district has benefited from the plan, Lorenz says the ultimate goal is still to increase student achievement by strengthening instruction.
"When you put people in place that have a high level of skills," said Lorenz, "and you give them the time to work with other teachers to share those skills, it's going to be beneficial for everyone. And, I would say that's been the case here. The only reason that we made any changes were that we wanted to make sure the positions really met our needs."
In addition, the board took action on filling vacancies in certain positions for next school year. The board approved the contracts of Nevada Meis as elementary special education instructor and junior high volleyball coach, Kevin Herrick as the district's technology director and Taylor Wood as 6th through 12th grade band instructor, plus supplemental contracts for senior high flag corps sponsor, plus senior and junior high instrumental music, marching band and jazz band. The board also approved the contract of Zoey Baker as high school tennis coach for this school year--pending appropriate licensure, and the resignation of Eldon Stiverson as bus driver, effective March 4th.
Lorenz made his comments on KMA's 7:05 a.m. news Tuesday morning. You can hear the full interview with Ron Lorenz as a bonus on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.