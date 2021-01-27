(Red Oak) – Red Oak’s School District is among those in KMAland at a crossroads on the issue of in-person versus remote learning.
Superintendent Ron Lorenz Wednesday evening briefed the Red Oak School Board on a major issue in the Iowa Legislature. Earlier this week, the Iowa Senate Education Committee approved a bill that requires school districts to offer parents an option for full time in-person instruction. If approved by the full legislature and signed by Governor Kim Reynolds, the bill would require districts to implement the option no later than the second Monday following the act’s effective date, or the date the governor signs the bill. Moreover, Lorenz says the bill would require districts not already providing a face-to-face opportunity to notify parents of the option, then give them five days to select it.
“We have to do those things – quote – if the school district will also continue to offer other instructional options,” said Lorenz. “So, the bill does not require that 100% virtual or hybrid learning options end, but it does tacitly acknowledge that staffing limitations, scheduling issues, and other variables may preclude districts from doing both of those things.”
Lorenz says the bill represents a turning point for Red Oak schools. While saying the district has managed its hybrid instructional model “as well as can be expected,” Lorenz says it would be hard-pressed to provide both in-person and virtual learning simultaneously. If most students are back in school buildings, he says teachers will not have enough time to engage with remote learners.
“We’re already asking so much of our teachers,” he said. “Our teachers are going above and beyond. I can’t bring myself to ask any more of them. So, based on that, I’m going to recommend that when and if we return to 100% face-to-face instruction, we suspend our virtual instruction option.
“I know that’s not going to be popular with everyone. I would say eliminating virtual instruction would not necessarily require parents to send their kids back to school, but it would certainly put the onus on them for providing competent private instruction, or independent private instruction – what we commonly refer to as homeschooling,” Lorenz added.
Another option is pursing third-person on-line instruction – something that would be costly to the district. Lorenz expressed mixed emotions over the proposed legislation.
“I agree – 100% face-to-face instruction is by far the most effective means of teaching,” said Lorenz. “We’re going to do the better job in that type of setting. So, this is not about any attempt to disparage virtual instruction. In fact, my hope would be, and I would work pretty hard to make sure that we don’t lose any momentum that we’ve built up with our virtual instruction – our blended and flipped approach. We’re going to sustain those things, and use those things to enhance our instruction.”
Lorenz adds the district’s mitigation strategies – such as mask wearing and deep cleaning – have kept student and staff COVID-19 cases low. But Inman Elementary School Principal Dr. Jane Hall Challie says some families would be apprehensive about returning children to classes as the pandemic continues.
“I think we would probably have a few, especially those that have medical notes, and are very concerned,” said Challie. “We want to be able to support them. But, this makes it really difficult for our teachers to be able to provide balance and quality instruction in both formats, being 100% face-to-face. I do believe there will be some families that say, ‘we’re not returning, and we are homeschooling.’”
Lorenz adds the loss of students would impact the district’s enrollment numbers, and in turn, the amount of state funding it receives. No action on the superintendent’s recommendation was taken by the board. However, a special board meeting may be necessary in the future, depending on when or if the bill passes at the Statehouse.