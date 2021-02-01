(Red Oak) – Within two weeks, all learning in the Red Oak School District will take place in the classrooms – not over computers.
Meeting in special session late Monday afternoon, the Red Oak School Board unanimously approved a recommendation to return to full-time, in-person instruction, and to suspend remote instruction effective February 15th. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the board’s vote was necessary in the wake of a bill approved in the Iowa Legislature and signed by Governor Kim Reynolds requiring each district to offer a 100% in-person learning option to parents.
“This requirement is in effect through the end of the current school year, or June 30th, 2021,” said Lorenz. “So, in compliance with that, we are recommending that the board vote to return to in-person learning, and suspend our virtual instructional model by Monday, February 15th, 2021.”
Lorenz made the recommendation at the council’s regular meeting last week, saying the district’s instructors didn’t have enough time to instruct students in person, and meeting with remote learners at the same time. Since that time, the superintendent has received feedback.
“So far, all the comments we’ve received have been positive,” he said. “I think people are looking forward to getting back to face-to-face learning.”
At the same time, Lorenz says the district is willing to work with students unable to return to the classrooms.
“I’m certain that there are some people who are apprehensive,” he said. “But, in a previous communication we shared, we’re going to work with families to get them transitioned back to school. And, in the event that there are children that have founded medical concerns that would preclude them from attending physical classes, we would provide what I would call traditional homebound supports, as we would in year’s past.
“It won’t necessarily be virtual learning, but we will certainly be providing them textbooks and assignments, and checking in with them regularly to make sure they’re making good progress,” Lorenz added.
Despite suspending remote learning, Lorenz indicated during last week’s meeting that it wouldn’t be abandoned entirely. The superintendent said virtual technology would be part of the district’s “toolbox” for future educational instruction. Red Oak is among a handful of districts in southwest Iowa recently using remote capabilities on snow days.