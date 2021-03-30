(Red Oak) – Teachers’ contracts and personnel decisions highlighted a short special Red Oak School Board meeting late Tuesday afternoon.
By unanimous vote, the board approved the master contract with the Red Oak Education Association and issuing individual contracts for the 2021-22 school year. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the two-year tentative agreement was ratified by the association – representing the district’s instructors – a night earlier.
“This will include a total package increase of 2.51% the first year,” said Lorenz, “which is a $525 increase on the base salary schedule, and then a 2.35% total package increase in year two.”
The board also approved the resignations of Ryan Gelber as high school social studies instructor, Maddie Gelber as senior high head basketball coach, Kendall Candor as junior high wrestling coach and Kennedy Candor as junior high girls basketball coach. Board members also approved the hiring of Daniel Autry as high school business instructor, Leanne Fluckey as teacher leadership compensation coordinator, Janelle Erickson and SueAnn Crouse as TLC technology strategists, and Kelsey Mangold and Kelly Jones as TLC teaching strategists, all for next school year.