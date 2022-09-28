(Red Oak) -- At least two fall activities in the Red Oak School District have significantly increased student participation.
At its regular meeting Monday night, Red Oak Activities Director Mark Erickson updated the Red Oak School Board on the student participation numbers for fall activities. Among the several activities, Erickson says there has been a significant jump in students participating in marching band and high school football. Band enrollment ticked up to 47 students from 36 last year, while football jumped to 48 compared to 34 last year.
"I attribute that to Coach (Michael) Nordeen and Miss (Taylor) Wood being in their second year," said Erickson. "They've just done a good job of building relationships with kids and I think you're starting to see the results of that for sure. Up 11 in marching band and 14 in high school football, those are huge jumps."
Meanwhile, Erickson says junior high football has remained steady between 17 and 21 students in 7th and 8th grade. However, he also noted a slight decrease in FFA participation.
"In talking to kids, alumni, and supporters, I think last year we had somebody in place who, at no fault of her own, just wasn't super experienced with the activities and providing those opportunities for the kids," Erickson explained. "Miss (Riley) Brown and Miss (Kaitlyn) Grider are both very experienced with being able to provide those opportunities."
High School FFA enrollment fell from 31 in 2021-22 to 20 this year, while junior high numbers increased to 17 this year from 13 last year. However, Erickson says Brown and Grider have already begun recruiting efforts for both high school and junior high FFA, and he expects numbers to increase next year.
Erickson says his department along with coaches and directors have some strategies in place should projections put an activity's enrollment numbers low.
"We just print out the entire roster of kids and really start making phone calls home to parents and emailing those out just to try and recruit -- and that's gone really well," he said. "We always have interest meetings and coaches just generally get to know the kids and talk about their program, and if you're ever in our hallways you'll see our coaches, directors, and sponsors recruiting kids daily."
Erickson adds they also send letters to all 7-12th grade parents reminding them of upcoming activities each semester. The activities director also updated the board on a new cashless ticketing system which he says, overall, has been going well with an increase in volunteers and more efficiency at the ticket booths.