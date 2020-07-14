(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are prepared to start the new school year under different scenarios.
Discussion on the district's Return to Learn plan took place at Monday night's Red Oak School Board meeting. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the plan blends both traditional and virtual learning, depending on the situation regarding the continuing coronavirus crisis.
"We have plans in place to provide additional on-site instruction," said Lorenz. "We are anticipating at this point, as we prepare for August 24th, having a blended instructional model, with what we're calling an asynchronous Wednesday schedule. We have plans in place to provide blended instruction with an alternating asynchronous schedule. Ultimately, worst case scenario, we want to make sure if push comes to shove, and we're forced to close down again, we have plans in place to accommodate that situation, as well."
Lorenz says the current plan places most students in school buildings a majority of the week.
"Right now, we're learning at a blended model," he said, "where we bring students back, most students back, four days a week--Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, then have independent learning scheduled on Wednesday. For those students who can't come back due to coronavirus concerns, they will participate Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday remotely, doing asynchronous learning, or following along with teacher videos, and other virtual types of instruction. Then on Wednesday morning, they would interact directly with teachers remotely."
Lorenz says the plan also employs a teaching and learning framework covering any scenario.
"We have developed a framework that will allow us to move between models--if forced to, or if necessary," said Lorenz. "We spent a lot of time looking at best practice principles for virtual learning. We wanted to make sure we had a common platform, so that parents and students had consistency, and the teachers knew exactly what was expected, and a lot of our focus has been on training teachers to provide quality virtual instruction--and that's going to start up this week."
In addition, the RTL carries mitigation strategies for safety, depending on the situation.
"Everybody is talking about personal protective equipment--masks, gloves, that type of thing," he said. "Cleaning is going to be an area of emphasis, not just in Red Oak, but for every school district. So, those were all conversations that we're having. I think we're going to have a pretty clear picture of what that's going to look like."
Monday night's board meeting marked the first official session for Lorenz as the district's superintendent. He succeeded Tom Messinger, who is now superintendent in the Newton School District, July 1st. Lorenz made his comments during KMA's 7:05 newscast Tuesday morning. You can hear the full interview as a bonus on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.