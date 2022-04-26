(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials say it's a good problem to have--increased enrollment causing space shortages in the district's facilities.
Deep discussion on the district's space shortage took place during a Red Oak School Board work session Monday night. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the district is sending out requests for proposals to 16 architectural firms for a future facilities assessment to address the limitations, as well as other issues with the district's facilities.
"We want to make sure that we're being thoughtful," said Lorenz, "that we're being good stewards of taxpayer dollars. So, we're asking some experts to come in and take a look at where we are, and help us bridge that gap to where we want to be."
Concerns over space issues at Inman Elementary School sparked discussion at an earlier meeting. Lorenz says the situation has changed since 2017, when voters approved a $19.9 million bond issue for a major renovation of the district's facilities, including at Inman. Since that time, Lorenz says the district's enrollment is up.
"For many years, we experienced declining enrollment--like many of the districts in the area," he said. "I think the average decline was about 18 kids per year for the past 15 years. This year, we saw an increase of 36 1/2 kids--which is quite a thing. And, we attribute a lot of that to the success of the Red Oak Early Childhood Center."
In fact, plans for renovating the center were disclosed during Monday's work session. Lorenz says members of the Montgomery County Child Development Association are seeking grant money for an expansion project in the wake of increased enrollment at the facility.
"They have a waiting list," said Lorenz. "They are at capacity. They have more kids than they have space for. So, they're hoping to add some additional classrooms, increase the kitchen space, add some storage, and also enhance the entryway, so that we can do a better job of dropoff and pickup. So, the success of that center is really feeding us kids."
Lorenz says RFPs for the facilities study are due back to the district Friday. Members of the district's facilities committee will then review the proposals, and select firms for the board's consideration at a future meeting. The superintendent made his comments on KMA's 7:05 a.m. newscast. You can hear the full interview with Ron Lorenz here: