(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials want public input on the disposition of two vacant buildings.
Discussion on the proposed divestiture of the former Webster and Bancroft Elementary buildings took place at Monday night's Red Oak School Board meeting. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News both structures were part of the district for many years until they were closed.
"As we have sought to increase our efficiency here in Red Oak," said Lorenz, "we've combined buildings, combined grade levels, and those buildings are currently sitting empty. For several years, they've been little more than storage facilities, and the district has decided it's time to move on from those buildings. We've spent the past several months clearing them out. I think we've talked before about the auction that we had to divest ourselves of the contents of the buildings. But now, they're largely empty, and it's time to decide what we're going to do with the sites, with the properties."
Lorenz says the board set a public hearing for March 8th on the proposed sale of both buildings. Lorenz says the hearing is required under Iowa Code statutes.
"We have to make sure we're very transparent with what we're doing with those properties," he said. "Then following the public hearing, the board is anticipating an RFP process issued--a request for proposal--where individuals who have an interest in those cites can make a presentation to the board, explain their plans, and allow the board to consider whether that's in line with the board's desire to be a good neighbor, to be a good partner with the city, and hopefully find a way forward where we could use those properties in a positive way."
Lorenz says the board has been creative and proactive in finding new uses for former school buildings. For example, he cites the district's old middle school building, which is being converted into a housing complex.
"Our former middle school building is something that the board worked with the city to find a buyer," said Lorenz. "The Prairie Fire group is in the process of renovating that site, and creating apartment complexes for families and individuals to live. So, it's kind of a neat idea."
Another example is the former Washington Elementary Building, which is now the home of the Montgomery County Early Childhood Center.
"That's a situation where we are teaming up with a local philanthropic group in providing a daycare opportunity that is sorely needed here in Red Oak, and I think all around the region," he said. "So, our board is very mindful of how it can serve--not just students and families, but the community at large. And, I give them a lot of credit for that."
In other business Monday night, the board approved parameters for development of the district's 2021-22 calendar, and approved the E-rate cabling project for the junior-senior high school STEAM Center and Inman Elementary School. Lorenz made his comments in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program. You can hear the full interview with Ron Lorenz as a bonus on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.