(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials have landed on a familiar face for the firm that will perform a comprehensive assessment of the district's facilities.
Meeting in regular session Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board unanimously approved the selection of Alley-Poyner Macchietto Architecture out of Omaha to perform the survey encompassing the current facility needs and develop an outline for the next 5-10 years. The move comes after the board heard presentations from three firms, including Incite Design/Denovo Construction out of Kansas City, CMBA Architects of Sioux City, and Alley-Poyner, at its June 13th meeting. While all three groups provided strong presentations, Board President Bret Blackman says he felt Alley-Poyner brought the most complete package.
"I thought they brought the most complete team to the table," said Blackman. "And when I think about what is next, we're not committing ourselves to multiple millions of dollars, we're committing ourselves to $30,000-ish to get an action plan and process. That doesn't mean we're acting on anything beyond that, it's really a matter of what is our community input and what is our long-term vision to do that."
While a timeline has yet to be set in stone, Blackman says the survey would likely take anywhere from 3-6 months. Additionally, he thinks it would provide continuity as Alley-Poyner worked with the district for the latest projects that condensed the school from four to two campuses.
Board member Kathy Walker questioned the need for the assessment at this time and is unsure how much community participation the survey would receive following the recent bond issue.
"Is the community kind of fatigued with that? Are we even going to be able to get decent participation knowing that we're not going to come forward with a big bond issue," said Walker. "Everybody can get fired up about something, but knowing that we've got a large bond issue that we're paying off."
However, Blackman says the assessment is less about providing an in-stone process and more about thinking further down the line for potential capital projects.
"What was envisioned five years ago gives us an idea, and then when you get more serious and get closer, you start actually building on that and actually zero in on what exactly the need is at the time," said Blackman. "It at least gives you an idea to what's possible versus 'oh, I think I want to go build a baseball field today even though I can't put it into context with everything else that is in that realm of possibility."
He adds moving on the assessment now could help capitalize on what he says is momentum within the school to help stay up to date as a progressive district. In addition, he adds it could address potential wants or needs that might have gotten left off the table during the bond issue, including additional classrooms at Inman Elementary and athletic facilities.
Board Member Jackie DeVries emphasized the need to implement actionable steps.
"I don't want to spend this money, and then this is a nice plan on the table or a computer somewhere," said DeVries. "If we're going to invest the time and the money to do it, I keep bringing it up, but then we've got to be proactive in following it through and getting things done."
Board member Bryce Johnson adds the process could reveal new ideas or needs the district hadn't thought of before. The board suggested Superintendent Ron Lorenz set up a time at the board's next regular meeting to meet with Daric O'Neal, an architect with Alley-Poyner, to set up a more concrete timeline for the assessment.
In other business, the board...
--Approved the hiring of Jen Wilcoxson as a TLC Mentor Teacher for the 2022-2023 school year.
--Approved the 2022-2023 school year pest control bid with Sellers Pest Control.
--Approved the 2022-2023 fuel bid with United Farmers Cooperative for $0.15 less than posted prices.
--Approved the 202-2023 snow removal bid with the Green Tree Company
--Approved the 2022-2023 trash removal bid for $270 a day with Batten Sanitation Services.
--Approved raising adult meal prices to $4.13 for the 2022-2023 school year per state requirements.
--Approved the purchase of a new basketball shooting machine for $6,090.
--Approved the purchase of a new commercial mower for $13,499.