(Red Oak) -- Taxpayers in the Red Oak School District are getting some good news for next fiscal year.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board approved the district's fiscal 2022 budget. For the second year in a row, the district's property tax levy is set at $15.44 per thousand dollars valuation. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News keeping a steady tax rate was among the board's priorities established early in the budget process.
"The priorities that our board wanted to make sure that our budget included was a balance in the general fund, without compromising instructional programs," said Lorenz. "They also wanted to hold property tax rates steady, and they wanted to manage debt effectively. So, we were able to accomplish all those things despite declining enrollment and minimal supplemental state aid over the past several years."
Lorenz says declining enrollment has been a major factor in the district's budget decisions.
"School funding in Iowa is based on student enrollment," said Lorenz. "So, when you lose students, you lose revenue and you lose spending authority. We've lost nearly a hundred students in the past five years. During that same period, our operating costs have increased. We've had to do our best to control spending, and do so without cutting programs or people."
Another major decision concerned employee health insurance plans. Lorenz says the board opted for changes in the district's insurance coverage because of a 9.6% increase in the current plan.
"This year, we decided to abandon our $750 deductible plan," he said, "and instead, purchase a single $1,500 deductible for most of our employees. Employees will also have the option of selecting a $1,250 deductible plan by paying the difference of what the district covers. They can also, if the choose, purchase a $2,500 deductible plan, which I said a few times now is generally more cost effective for families."
Additionally, the board approved the district's calendar for the 2021-22 school year. Spanning 1,093 class hours, Lorenz says the calendar sets August 25th as the first day of school, and May 26th, 2022 as the last day.