(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are nearing a decision on who would perform a comprehensive study on the district's facilities.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak School Board unanimously approved three finalists and an interview process for facility assessments and long-range proposals. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News that the action is just the next step in hoping to get ahead on the district's needs. He adds the process started a little over a month ago when the district reached out to several firms for proposals.
"We sent out a request for proposal -- I think we sent it out to 15 firms -- looking for their help and interested in what they might offer," said Lorenz. "We did have nine architectural engineering firms respond to our request, and last night we took a look at those and kind of figured out our next steps."
Lorenz says a space crunch at Inman Elementary School due to increases in enrollment has also caught the board's attention. As a result, the board took action at its May 9th meeting to purchase a portable classroom to address the issue in the short term.
He adds the hope is for the study to cover a variety of factors in the long-term shaping of the facilities and address any limitations.
"Safety, accessibility, utility, and then I guess ultimately the sustainability of district facilities," said Lorenz. "We want to address the maintenance, renovation, (and) replacement of existing facilities over the next five to 15 years. So in other words, we want to be very proactive and we want to make sure that rather than just reacting as situations arise, we want to have a plan moving forward."
Of the nine firms expressing interest, Lorenz says the board was able to whittle their choices down to three. He says the board could reach a decision as soon as late June.
"On June 13th we're going to have each of those three firms bring their principle team members and talk to the board for 20 minutes, and then reserve 10 minutes for questions," said Lorenz. "We're then going to give the board an opportunity to deliberate before we come back on our June 27th meeting and take some action or take no action depending on the will of the board."
Lorenz adds he hopes the study will allow them to be even more responsible and effective with taxpayer dollars.
"We don't want to be going to our tax payers and saying we want to build this or need to do that," he said, "we want to make sure that it's grounded in objective data and that it's what we really need to do and what we should do based upon an objective assessment of all the factors in play."
Lorenz made his comment's on KMA's 7:05 a.m. newscast Tuesday morning.
In other business the board...
--Approved the awarding of a custodial contract for fiscal year 2023.
--Approved setting registration fees for the 2022-2023 school at $40.00 for kindergarten through 6th grade and $60.00 for 7th grade through 12th grade.
--Approved revising the Guidance Counselor Sharing Agreement with the East Mills CSD for the 2022-2023 school year.
--Approved setting adult activity ticket fees at $80.00 for single and $130.00 for a couple for the 2022-2023 school year.
--Approved the hiring of Tristin Johnson as Sr High School Assistant Baseball Coach for the 2021-2022 school year.
--Approved the termination of Nikki Brown as Para Professional at Early Childhood Center effective immediately.