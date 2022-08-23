(Red Oak) -- Like other KMAland school boards, Red Oak's School Board has a wish list of legislative priorities for next year's legislative session.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the board selected its priorities for submission to the Iowa Association of School Boards. Number one on the Red Oak board's list is teacher recruitment. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz proposes that the state allow the use of management funds to incentive instructor recruitment and retainage.
"We've been really blessed with our hiring this year," said Lorenz. "But, I will tell you the hiring conversations have not stopped. We are already looking at hiring for next year, knowing that this is just a different kind of climate, and anything we can do to help our efforts to recruit I think would be important. So, I would ask the board to kind of think about that as a potential proposal."
The board's second priority involves clarification of the state's new open enrollment law. Prior to the end of this year's session, the Iowa Legislature approved a bill later signed by Governor Kim Reynolds eliminating the March 1 deadline for students to declare their intentions of open enrolling to another district. Lorenz expects legislators to revisit the law next session.
"Just the nature of this, the way this law was passed," he said, "there's going to need to be some work in the next session to clean it up, because it was very reactive, very abrupt, and there wasn't a lot of thought that went into it. So, we've already heard that there's going to be some cleanup that's going to have to be done. I wouldn't want to guess on what that might be."
Board members identified adequate school funding as its third priority. That includes providing competitive wages for instructors.
"I know there's been a lot of talk about just the competitiveness of education with other industries," said Lorenz, "and the fact that we're losing many of our teachers. They're being drawn to other industries because they have the skills people are looking for. I spoke to one legislator last weekend who's interested in raising that ceiling a little bit, which I think is probably a good priority to have."
Mental health support for students was named the board's fourth priority. The Red Oak board's priorities are then submitted to the Iowa Association of School Boards for development of a consensus priority list, based on input from all of the state's school boards.