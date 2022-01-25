(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are taking steps to retain current staff members, and lure new employees to the district.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak School Board approved the use of American Rescue Plan ESSER III funds to provide one-time $2,000 retention stipends for all returning regular permanent employees for next school year. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the stipends are designed to show appreciation to current staffers who are still coping with stresses related to COVID-19.
"We know that our people are our most valuable resource," said Lorenz, "and, we wanted our employees to know that they're valued. We also know there are a number of industries experiencing staffing shortages, and teachers are in particularly short supply. We didn't want our employees to be enticed by other organizations, so we went ahead and approved the retention stipends, and also hiring incentives to help with our recruitment and hiring process."
Lorenz says the coronavirus pandemic still poses a challenge to staffers.
"Just acclimating to a new way of doing business," he said, "having kind of a moving target, if you will, on a day-to-day basis, it's really put a lot of pressure and a lot of stress on a number of folks. I know many of those people are just feeling worn out. So, we are seeing a teacher shortage that is really unprecedented."
Lorenz says one factor in the shortage is the exodus of teachers into other professions.
"We've been building on this for a number of years," said Lorenz, "but, I don't know if people really realize that the number of teachers that are entering the profession is down dramatically, and the number of people who are deciding to pursue other options is on the rise. So, that creates a real gap that we're struggling to fill. We've been very proactive in terms of our recruiting process, and I know every district around the state is doing likewise. But, it's a significant challenge. I think we have to get creative, and have to be willing to think outside the box to come up with some solutions to this if want to provide high-quality programs for kids."
Board members also approved the use of COVID relief dollars to provide one-time $1,000 hiring incentives for new certified and classified employees for the 2022-23 school year. Lorenz says the incentives are similar to what other businesses and industries are doing to entice potential employees.
"We have to be careful as educators in the words that we use--so this is a hiring incentive," he said. "But, we're hoping that the $1,000 incentive will sweeten the pot a little bit, and will encourage some people to apply, and in particularly or potentially accept a position in our district over others who may not be offering a stipend."
In other business, the board approved the district's calendar for next school year, which includes more than 1,093 hours of instruction, plus two built-in days for inclement weather. Under next school year's calendar, the first day of school is August 23th, and the last day May 26th, 2023. The board also renewed the district's contract with Street Smarts LLC for driver's education courses. You can hear the full interview with Ron Lorenz here: