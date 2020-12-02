(Red Oak) -- A Montgomery County location is among the long term care facilities battling coronavirus issues.
In a press release Wednesday afternoon, officials with Red Oak Rehab and Care Center confirmed the facility is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 among facility residents and employees. In addition to testing staff, contractors and vendors multiple times per week, officials say the center also began testing residents when learning of a potential outbreak, so that they could get ahead of it. In addition, the facility also immediately implemented a COVID unit for residents who become positive, and have asked the residents who are negative on testing to quarantine, wear masks and sanitize their hands regularly. Other steps include replacing caregivers' procedure masks with N-95 masks and gowns, in addition to the face shields and gloves required by the state during the pandemic. The facility's air handling system has also been replaced to dismantle the virus.
More information on the outbreak is included in the care center's release provided below, and on its website: