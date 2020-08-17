(Red Oak) -- The sounds of children are filling the classrooms and playground at a new location in Montgomery County.
Red Oak's new Early Childhood Education Center officially opens its doors today (Monday). Based inside the former Washington Intermediate School at 400 West 2nd Street, the facility will house not only the center, but the Red Oak School District's preschool program. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the new facility were held Friday morning.The Montgomery County Child Development Association is collaborating with the district in the center's operations. Laura Kloewer is the association's vice chair. Kloewer recently told KMA News the center will offer the full gamut of early child service for parents.
"We will actually be caring for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old," said Kloewer, "offering both full and part time care for the younger ones. We're going to have a 3-year-old preschool program, and also before-and-after care and summer programming for the older kids. So, we'll have a pretty wide range that we'll be serving, but we'll have four classrooms, then our before-and-after care program."
Kloewer says extensive renovation work converted the former school into the new center.
"All the ceilings and tiles have been replaced," she said. "We have new carpeting throughout the building, it's been repainted. It just looks gorgeous. It's bright, it's friendly. It just looks amazing."
In addition to the renovated building, Kloewer says a "nature playground" is another amenity."
"We are putting in a nature playground," said Kloewer, "which is something kind of unique for Montgomery County. Nature playgrounds have been shown to support creativity in play, reduce stress, facilitate social development, and kind of inspire collaborative play. So, we're really excited to be putting that in. We've been working on playground designs with the preschool teachers of the Red Oak Community School District, and our director, Jacque Howell."
Fundraising efforts continue. Approximately $900,000 has been raised toward the facility's goal of $1 million. Anyone with questions should check out the center's website, redoakcdc.org, or the facility's Facebook page.