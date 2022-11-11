(Red Oak) -- Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright and City Clerk Mary Bolton have submitted their letters of retirement and resignation, effective at the end of this year.
That's according to Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius, who announced in a press release this morning she received the letters in her mailbox at city hall. Silvius says she plans to work directly with the Red Oak City Council to establish a plan of action, timeline, and delegation of tasks to begin a search process to fill the positions as soon as possible. The Mayor, in the press release, says she looks forward to moving forward with the council, department heads, and staff saying "this is a great time to start fresh and focus on moving the community forward with positive momentum."
Wright had served as the administrator for 21 years while Bolton had served as the city clerk for almost 39 years.
Silvius has called a special public meeting for the city council on Tuesday, November 15th at 3:30 p.m. at the Red Oak Fire Station to discuss how the council will proceed moving forward.