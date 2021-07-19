(Red Oak) -- In a unanimous vote, the Red Oak City Council approved a resolution to designate an Urban Renewal Area Project for the Red Oak United Farmers Cooperative.
City administrator Brad Wright, in an interview with KMA News, says Urban Renewal Areas serve a simple yet vital purpose for local authorities.
“Just to encourage economic development,” Wright said. “Taxing and refinancing is really about the only local incentive that communities have to be able to assist in that development.”
Wright said the project for Red Oak United Farmers the city is rewarding tax rebates to, is the construction of a grain storage building located on the west side of Red Oak.
The tax rebate system the Council has designated, and soon will approved, is a tax incremental finance or TIF. Wright says TIF is a system the city has used for over 20 years now to try and spark economic growth in the area. In this specific case, Wright says the rebate will extend over five years.
“So again what we do is through taxing and refinancing is (we’re) able to provide tax rebates to them, they pay their taxes and we rebate a portion of those taxes,” Wright said. “So in the first year that they pay taxes we will rebate 75% of those taxes to them, and then it declines by 15% each year so 60%, then 45%, and so on.”
Wright says according to the development agreement for the nearly $8 million project, the maximum amount the city will rebate to Red Oak United Farmers is just over $600,000. However, Wright says that number can change based on the assessment of the building.
“That is if the facility is actually assessed at $8 million dollars which it likely will not be,” Wright said. “So it’s only on the incremental value, on the value they are adding, that’s the portion they get a tax rebate on. So if it comes in at half that, they may get $300,000 back.”
Wright says one of the deciding factors that moved the council to approve the designation for Red Oak United Farmers is the reputation the company has built for itself in the community.
“United Farmers Cooperative has done several improvement projects throughout the years, and we have provided and tax refinancing, (or) tax rebates to them on three or four other projects now,” Wright said. “So when they were preparing to build their grain storage facility, they approached the council, and the council was happy to comply. Again they’re an excellent business that grows and makes a lot of investment in this community.”
Upon approving the designation, the council set the meeting to approve the development agreement in their next regular meeting on August 2nd at 5:30 p.m.