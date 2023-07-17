(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have filled two personnel vacancies at city hall.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council approved the hiring committee recommendations for Donna Davenport as the utility billing clerk and Stephanie McGaffey as the accounts payable-receivable clerk. The council also set their wages at $19 an hour. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the hirings come after the committee interviewed eight applicants for the positions. Councilwoman Jeanice Lester says the two individuals should fit well in the office.
"The (hiring process) was very interesting and we had great applicants," said Lester. "But, I think both of these individuals will do a very good job."
Particularly, Lester says Davenport will bring a great attitude to manning the front window at city hall and interacting with residents. The hirings also help provide additional staffing to what Silvius says has become a big load at city hall. Thus, to also allow for training and day-to-day duties, the council also temporarily altered the hours that city hall will be open the public from 9 a.m. till 4:30 p.m.
"We have several staff that come in and work at six in the morning and don't leave until eight at night on a Friday, then work half or most of Saturday and then most of Sunday," said Silvius. "And I think that it's because we get so many interruptions during the day that I would propose the idea of opening an hour later to 9 a.m. It's less busy in the early time than it is over lunch or at the end of the day--just to give them a little more time to do their daily work."
In related personnel business, the council also authorized the police department to hire one additional patrolman and the fire department to hire two additional full-time firefighter-paramedics, all not to exceed 60 days due to upcoming staffing changes. Police Chief Justin Rhamy says the additional patrolman would eventually replace an officer leaving for the Council Bluffs Fire Department.
"He'll be leaving me the first of September and I'm down one position now," said Rhamy. "I do have two qualified applicants and if we can fill those both right now temporarily and then when that guy leaves in September I can have a smooth transition and be fully staffed."
Meanwhile, for the Fire Department, Chief John Bruce says the two positions were budgeted for in the fiscal year 2024 budget. While they've nailed down a lead on one of the positions, Bruce says they will also have to find a replacement for Matt Franks, who is retiring in August after over 20 years with the Red Oak Fire Department.
"We've got a pretty good line of part-timers if we can convince one of them to take it and we usually try really hard to get a paramedic so that we've already got that covered since it's a timely school to go through and certification to get," said Bruce. "But, we also take the time to find somebody who fits our program because we're kind of a unique beast with 24 hour shifts and all that."
Bruce says one applicant is a paramedic instructor at Iowa Western Community College looking for a house in Red Oak and will soon have his Critical Care Paramedic Certification. Bruce says they want to fill the "career" positions as quickly as possible to provide a solid foundation for their volunteer crew.
In other business, the council...
--Held a public hearing and approved a resolution for an extinguishing and abandoning easement in the Eastern Slopes Subdivision VII.
--Held a public hearing and approved the first reading of an ordinance amending the city code of ordinances amending the provision pertaining to a recycling fee from $1.45 a month to $2.90 on residents' water bills.
--Held a public hearing and approved the first reading of an ordinance amending the city's property maintenance code to the 2018 International Property Maintenance Code.
--Approved the purchase of two trucks for the city water department including a Ford F-250 for over $49,500 and a Ram 2500 Tradesman for just over $49,000.