(Red Oak) -- Red Oak's School District will exchange properties with the city under a proposal approved Monday night.
Meeting in regular session, the Red Oak School Board approved a property conveyance, in which the city acquires the so-called "cage" recreation area next to the former Red Oak Middle School, which is being converted into a housing complex. In return, the school district receives the parking lot property surrounding the high school's football field. Speaking on KMA's 7:05 newscast Tuesday morning, Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the land swap benefits both entities.
"We're excited," said Lorenz, "because that's going to give us the opportunity to seek some grants, and use some categorical funds to make improvements to that area which we couldn't make previously, so we think it's a win-win."
Board members took action after no comments were received at a public hearing. Red Oak's City Council approved the transaction last week. Lorenz commended Red Oak Mayor Bill Billings and City Administrator Brad Wright for their cooperation in the matter.
"They've been so good to work with," he said. "When we talk about sharing and cooperation, they've really modeled that. So, I appreciate that."
In the other business, the board established a process to transfer the former Webster and Bancroft elementary buildings to prospective owners. Board members opted to dispose of the properties at their April 12th meeting. Under the process, Lorenz says prospective buyers must submit a written proposal to the district before June 14th.
"Essentially what we've done is invited people to come view the property," said Lorenz. "We are working on a public notice to let people know how things are going to roll out. We're going to ask people to submit written descriptions of their proposed plan. By that, I mean just detailing what they plan to use those for, how that's going to serve the public good or benefit the community. We want to know how those plans coincide with zoning requirements--those kinds of things.
"We want to make sure that we're good neighbors, and that whomever takes those properties uses them in a way that would really enhance our community," he added."
Lorenz says at least three groups have already expressed interest in the properties. In other business Monday night, the board...
---approved the hiring of Keatis Kunze as IT support specialist and Paige Copple as pre-K special education instructor for the 2021-22 school year, and Justin Williams as substitute bus driver of trips, contingent on passing state-required pre-employment screenings.
---approved the resignation of Magaret Sondag as 6th grade instructor at Inman Elementary School, Dan Pollock as junior high football coach, Josh Kippley as junior high student council advisor, Justin Williams as high school student council advisor, Spencer Plank as junior high track coach, Miranda Vannausdle as pre-K paraprofessional at the Red Oak Early Childhood Center and Dave Carlson as Title 1 paraprofessional at Inman Elementary School. The resignation are effective at the end of the current school year.
---approved the acceptance of Tristan Johnson as volunteer assistant baseball coach for this season.
---renewed the guidance counselor sharing agreement with the East Mills School District for next school year.
---approved the contracts with non-bargained personnel for next school year.
---approved the use of ESSER II funds for the district's summer school program.
You can hear Ron Lorenz's entire interview here: