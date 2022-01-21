(Red Oak-Clarinda) -- The Office of the Governor in Iowa announced the latest round of rural grants, including a pair of recipients in KMAland.
The Office of Governor Kim Reynolds announced over 30 rural grants for the fiscal year 2022, including a $10,000 Rural Housing Assessment Grant for the community of Red Oak and a $10,000 Rural Child Care Market Study Grant for Grandma's House Daycare in Clarinda. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius tells KMA News the grant will allow the city and its economic development partners to evaluate multiple aspects of its current housing situation.
"It actually evaluates the different types of housing that you have, you know it looks as far as multi-family, single-family, upper-story living and such," Silvius explained. "It also looks at your number of rentals, and it basically helps direct the community and our economic development group."
Silvius says the Montgomery County Development Corporation was the group that applied for the grant and will play a part in the data collection and analysis.
Silvius explained her community has been lacking the type of housing that attracts people to come to Red Oak and stick around.
"We lack housing stock in the types, style, and affordability that many people are looking for," Silvius emphasized. "There is quite a difference between our housing affordability from the low end to the high end, and that's another thing that is looked at in this study."
Meanwhile, Grandma's House Daycare Director Bobbi Whitehill tells KMA News the Child Care Market Study Grant addresses a growing problem that has become evident not only in KMAland but across the state.
"We have waiting lists here specifically, I'm not sure if the other centers do as well, but we have a waiting list of probably over 100 and it's a really big need here in our community," Whitehill said. "I feel like it would also help bring people to our community to work here, but we also need that availability to provide quality child care for people to want to move here."
Other daycare centers in the immediate area include the Turnbull Child Development Center in Shenandoah, the Essex Child Care Center, Noah's Ark Day Care in Clarinda, and Tinker Tot's Pre-school in Bedford.
Whitehill says the program will allow their partner group First Children's Finance, to monitor the daycare's finances every quarter for the next two years. Both grants come with a $5,000 local match, and Whitehill says the daycare should be able to raise funds through their typical fundraisers throughout the year.
"It's a pretty good profit, we also do a vendor fair that we could pull from to help with that match," Whitehill said. "We also do a trash bag fundraiser, so I think the fundraising part is going to be our big goal to get that $5,000 match."
Whitehill says she hopes the study will shine the light even more on the need in Southwest Iowa and potentially lead to creating a new child care center in the area.