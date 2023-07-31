(Red Oak) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Red Oak Saturday evening.
The Red Oak Police Department says the accident occurred at the intersection of North 6th Street and East Joy Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. Authorities say a 2014 Nissan Juke, driven by 20-year-old Lucas Joseph Dean Mutschler of Red Oak, was westbound on East Joy Street when it failed to yield and struck a 2016 Dodge Ram, driven by 23-year-old Brandi Ann Sands of Red Oak, in the intersection. Police say the Nissan struck the Dodge near the rear tire causing it to spin around and strike a light pole owned by Mid-American Energy before coming to rest in the middle of 6th Street.
Authorities say Sands suffered minor injuries and was taken to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital by Red Oak Rescue. Mutschler was uninjured and was cited for failure to yield upon entering an intersection.
The Red Oak Fire Department, Red Oak Rescue, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and Montgomery County Dispatch assisted police at the scene.