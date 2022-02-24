(Red Oak) -- The city of Red Oak has formally adopted a new city logo and brand.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved adopting a new city logo, slogan, and brand presented by the Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association. Mayor Shawnna Silvius tells KMA News that the town of Red Oak will now be known as "The Heart of Southwest Iowa" and provide a secondary slogan, "Feel Our Beat," for various businesses or entities to utilize how they see fit.
"So it could be 'feel our beat, or feel the beat in education' or however you want to use the 'feel the beat,'" Silvius said. "So Red Oak will be known as the "heart of southwest Iowa," and we hope to work with all of our neighboring partner counties, mayors, and economic developers, and just really focus on how we can all support each other. This just really helps position ourselves better to be able to do that."
At the council's February 7th meeting, the chamber presented five separate logos, including some featuring the town's skyline and both the primary and secondary slogans.
Silvius says the rebranding efforts have been ongoing for a couple of years between the chamber and the Red Oak Tourism and Recreation Committee.
"They did some surveys community wide, they presented the initial brand and ideas that were originally designed with multiple groups including Rotary, Optimist, and other such groups," Silvius explained. "And then they just took feedback from the community over the last couple years to finalize what they've come up with and presented to us."
Previously, Red Oak had been known as "A Shade Better," however, Silvius says it was nearing time for the city to update its brand.
"I believe it's been quite some time, you know Red Oak's been known as 'a shade better,'" Silvius said. "I believe it was just the time for rebranding, you know every community and every organization needs to sit back and look at that every 10 years or so, and I would say it's been at least that long since they've done that."
At the same February 7th meeting, chamber officials said all five logos had been submitted to the U.S. Copyright Office, with two already receiving approval.