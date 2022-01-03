(Red Oak) -- While the snowfall might not have lived up to the predictions, clean-up crews were still deployed, and snow ordinances were still put into effect throughout KMAland over the weekend.
That included the city of Red Oak, which received an update on the weekend storm during Monday night's Red Oak City Council meeting. During his report, Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright applauded the efforts of the street and water departments for their work during the holiday weekend.
"Street crew was ready, and the water department that helped out, it never fails even if it falls on a weekend and a holiday," Wright said. "Certainly didn't what was called for so we lucked out there, but from what I've seen and heard I think they did a good job, they were out and they got it cleaned up well."
Over the weekend, Wright says the city put their snow ordinance into effect after measuring two inches of downfall. This required citizens to not park on a snow emergency route, city-owned off-street parking, or alleyway unless the snow had been removed.
Wright says there were a few instances of reminding citizens of the off-street parking rule. However, he adds that weather conditions may have caused some uncertainty about the amount of snow.
"Frankly, with the wind it was kind of tough to tell quantities, you know the way our snow ordinance works, anytime there's two inches or more, the snow emergency automatically goes into effect," Wright said. "I'm not sure what they officially called it, but when there's the wind that we had it's pretty tough, you know it's zero in some places and a foot in others."
With this being the first significant snow of the year, Wright says he hopes compliance and communication from the city beforehand continues to get better.
"As we get more snow, we'll certainly try to get the word out and help people to understand that they not only need to move off the streets as required, but to move out of our city parking lots," Wright said. "That includes me reminding SWITA that they need to find a place for their buses, because that parking lot is obviously where they park. I've talked to them before that if we want to clear things nicely, the only way we can do that is for those things to be moved."
Mayor Shawnna Silvius also thanked the departments for their time and work. She said she had also heard positive comments about the city's clean-up efforts following Saturday's snow.
In other business, the council...
--Appointed council person Jeanice Lester and City Administrator Brad Wright as representatives on the Montgomery County Development Corporation Board.
--Appointed Lester as City Council representative on the Red Oak Tourism and Recreation Committee.
--Appointed Council Member Brian Bills and Wright as the City Council representative and alternate, respectively, to the Montgomery County Landfill Association.
--Appointed Council Member Tim Fridolph and Wright as the City Council alternates for Montgomery County Emergency Management.
--Approved close session action regarding litigation surrounding Charles Richards' Estate.