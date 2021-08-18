(Red Oak) -- The City of Red Oak has appointed a new superintendent for the Evergreen Cemetery.
Meeting in regular session Monday evening, the Red Oak City Council approved a resolution for the appointment of Brad Baker as the new full-time Cemetery Superintendent after the retirement of long-time city employee Erv Ficek. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says while Ficek has served the city for decades, the time had come to find a new full-time replacement at the cemetery.
"I believe it's 42 years that he's been working for the city, Erv is a fantastic guy and has done a fantastic job for us and is definitely going to be missed," Wright said. "Again it's time, he has said he would like a replacement, over the last year he has gone to a contract position working part-time, so we knew it was time we needed to replace and put a full-time person out there."
Wright said they owe a lot to Ficek for his willingness to continue the role over the past year. He added Baker has an extensive city employment history including successful work in community engagement.
"Brad Baker has been with the city for several years now, he actually started as our animal control and nuisance officer several years ago, and then moved down into a records position for the police department," Wright said. "(He) was actually promoted there to a community relations liaison position, he's the one that's been highly responsible for the success of the National Night Out and some of those things in trying to improve the relationship between the police department and the community."
Not only is his experience with the city extensive, but Wright says Baker also brings a background that can be hard to come by when filling this type of position.
"Brad's history, he actually used to be a funeral director and actually used to be involved in managing a cemetery in the Kansas City area," Wright said. "So he has a lot of experience, a lot of direct experience, that frankly you're not going to find very often in replacing this kind of position. Again, Brad's a sharp guy and I know he'll do us well."
Wright says the typical duties for the role involve general maintenance and coordinating to keep the cemetery looking and functioning its best.
"It's just the overall management of the cemetery, it's selling lots, and selling grave sites, working with the people when they need to find a location," Wright said. "Working with the funeral home directors and staff when there's someone to be buried, and overseeing the mowing and maintenance of the cemetery, you know we have a beautiful cemetery and it takes work to keep it that way."
Baker is slated to start the new role on Monday with Ficek phasing out and assisting Baker to gain his bearings in the new position.