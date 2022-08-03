(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have formally backed plans to renovate an entertainment venue in downtown Red Oak.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved the contract and bond with Grant Contracting, LLC out of Red Oak on the rebid of phase one of the Fountain Square Park bandstand renovations, costing roughly $240,000. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the project -- encompassing a new 34-by-34 foot stage -- is one of the last steps of the downtown master plan.
"It'll just be an extension of what the current stage is, it'll be handicap accessible, and it will be located in the northwest corner just like the other one," said Silvius. "So, by going over the top of the other one, they're saving money by doing that."
At the council's June 20 meeting, the council also approved a financial contribution from the city up to $125,000. At that meeting, Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright said the hope is to get $75,000 through the hotel/motel tax funds, with the remaining funds coming through the Park and Tree Board's local option sales tax funds.
Silvius says the project was included in the master plan as another way to draw people downtown.
"We use the stage to some extent, and I think there's hopes to use it more in the future as more and more communities are doing summer music concert series," said Silvius. "Our farmers market is using more every weekend and every Thursday during the summer. So, I think the hope is that we'll use it more and get more people downtown."
Initial plans for the expansion were more extensive and added more structure, but due to surging construction costs, the project was reduced. But, Silvius says the project will leave the option open for possible further expansion.
"The plan was to actually put a top on it, basically with an overhang that will protect people from the sun and weather, and also to run electricity to it," said Silvius. "There is electricity to the current one, and my hope is that they can work around that and keep that in tact, because otherwise it's not real useful for anyone. So, hopefully they'll be able to work around that and keep that in tact."
Silvius says the latest possible start date for the project would be March 13, 2023, and it is expected to take 40 working days to complete. However, Wright had previously expressed hope the work could begin as soon as September or October.