(Red Oak) -- After months of deliberation, Red Oak city officials have approved a new set of guidelines for evaluating the city administrator.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, by a 4-1 vote, the Red Oak City Council approved an annual evaluation form for the position. Councilmen Tim Fridolph and Pete Wemhoff have collaborated on the form for the past few months and presented a combined rendition to the council. Fridolph says a couple of items were added to the proposed document from the Iowa City/County Management Association website since the council's previous discussion last month, including instructions for filling out the form and additional areas for "other comment."
"The last page is just a place for comments essentially," said Fridolph. "It wasn't lacking from the other one, but these were questions they had included in a sample one they had that I just thought were good. So, I added those in there because you want a place for comments or feedback -- it's always important for that as well."
Councilwoman Jeanice Lester says she had reached out to other communities, one of which was a similar size, who confirmed they did have department heads fill out a similar evaluation for their respective administrator or city manager.
While ultimately voting in favor of the form to get forward progress, Wemhoff says he felt the document was still too lengthy.
"I think it's difficult for some to fill that out if it gets too long, I just think there's still too many questions under each (topic)," said Wemhoff. "I'm happy with breaking them out, I just think 40-some questions if I'm counting them up correctly, I think we're at 40, that's a large review and that's a lot of questions. I've never worked for a company that's had 40 individual items like that, I've just never seen that in my life."
Reading from the form, Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the evaluated areas include four to five questions for fiscal management, quality of service, human resources management, leadership and governance, operational management, strategic planning, performance, management, and city council and community relations and communication.
By a similar 4-1 vote after one adjustment, the board approved a process for the evaluation of the city administrator. Fridolph says the process primarily allows setting deadlines to ensure the process is efficient and done in a timely manner. Silvius says the first deadline entails distributing the form to the Mayor, city council members, department heads, and city administrator, followed by another deadline for completion.
"The second one would be the deadline for completion of all evaluations," Silvius explained. "The department heads will submit to the city attorney, and all other evaluations will be submitted to the evaluation committee which consists of the Mayor, Mayor pro tem, and one at-large council member."
Other deadlines would include the city attorney tabulating the results and presenting them to the evaluation committee and the request for an initial and possible second closed session by the city administrator to discuss the evaluations.
However, before approval, Lester said she would like to see all the evaluations submitted to the city attorney, to which Fridolph agreed.
"Because, I'm just going to pick on Tim here because I can, but I don't know that I'd want Tim to know my response and I'm afraid that there's a lot of people that might think that way," said Lester. "So, if part of it's going to the city attorney, let it all go (there)."
While the council has reached a tentative agreement on the form and process, Fridolph says he would still like to see the council review the evaluation efforts year-to-year. Councilman Scott Keith was the lone dissenting vote on both matters.
In other business the board...
--Approved a contract for engineering services with Snyder and Associates for phase two of the installation and construction of runway edge lighting at the city airport per the Airport Commission recommendation.
--Approved a pay request to Grand Contracting, Inc. for renovations to the Fountain Square Park Bandstand in the amount of $166,838.53.
--Heard an appeal from Candra Chacon regarding owning, keeping, or sheltering an animal or animals determined to be dangerous in violation of city code.
--Appointed Drew Swanson to the Historic Preservation Commission to fill a vacancy.
--Discussed a possible policy and procedure for the security system at city hall, equipment and network monitoring, backup and delegation of access with Ryan Ernst from Midwest Data.
--Approved the purchase of six Microsoft Surface laptops for $3,827.58 from Midwest Data for the city council and mayor using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
--Discussed the possibility of amending the city's snow emergency regulations.