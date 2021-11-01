(Red Oak) -- The city of Red Oak has approved an agreement with the community's downtown renewal board.
Meeting in regular session Monday evening, the Red Oak City Council held public hearings and approved resolutions for an Urban Renewal Plan Amendment, as well as a Proposed Development Agreement with the Red Oak Downtown Urban Renewal Board, or D.U.R. Brad Wright tells KMA News the agreement did receive an update providing the board with $10,000 more in funding per year.
"In the past that agreement had been $60,000 per year, and this agreement increases that amount to $70,000 per year on a five-year agreement for a grand total of $350,000," Wright said. "So again the council did approve the resolution approving that development agreement."
However, during the public comment portion of the meeting, Downtown Urban Renewal Board member Mark Jackson questioned why the council didn't approve more money, given the board's situation recently.
"To me it's just a no brainer, we ran out of money and issued all the grants three months into this fiscal year," Jackson said. "So now we're still accepting grants, which we as a board have said we're going to do. So now if we approve a grant or somebody submits it now and we approve it, they're taking money out of next year already, because they got to wait until the check can be written after July 1st, 2022."
The D.U.R. has been a frequent investor in downtown businesses for improvement projects through a number of grants from the money granted by the council.
While recognizing Jackson's comments, Wright did say there were also years in the past where the money allotted by the council to the board wasn't being used entirely each year. Plus, he says the board certainly isn't the only investment the council has made downtown.
"The D.U.R. program is a piece of it, obviously it's an important piece, but you think about the façade block grant that we got approved down there, and the match that went into that," Wright said. "In addition to that, the south side of the square being a flood plain at the time, we did the TIF façade project to kind of mirror that. I mean, there's been a huge amount of city funds, taxpayer funds, and tax dollars spent in that downtown to help it."
However, Jackson still stood firm in believing more money could have been included in the agreement to prevent the board from getting locked into using future funds for grants.
"That kind of goes to what I was talking about, maybe the board members and the different criteria that was being looked at by that D.U.R. board in the past, 10-to-20 years ago, and that's why that money wasn't getting utilized, and that's a fair assessment, I get that, that's why it got cut back," Jackson said. "Well now, with the board we got there, and with Roger (Vial) as our chair, we got it rolling, but I just don't want to see us get handcuffed like we did in the past."
Board Chairman Roger Vial, who was present at the meeting, says he felt, as of right now, the $70,000 agreement was adequate. But, Vial, Wright, and Mayor Bill Billings did acknowledge that if the board continues to run out of money each year, a potential amendment could be made to the agreement.
In other business the board...
-- Approved a resolution for the disposal of Real Estate, property known as 104 East Corning Street, to Mark Blackburn
-- Approved five-day Class C Liquor applications for the Red Oak Elks Lodge beginning on November 8th and November 20th
-- Approved a resolution setting the wage of city employee Arron LeRette in the Wastewater Department
-- Approved the Chamber request to use the vacant lot west of Fountain Square Park on November 27th to hold reindeer for special events downtown, and closing off some parking spaces in front of the Chamber for carriage rides and lighted fire truck rides.