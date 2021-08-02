(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak city council has approved an exchange of property with the Red Oak school district.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the council approved the exchange of a handful of properties with the school district to open up opportunities for both parties. In an interview with KMA News, city administrator Brad Wright said the city gave multiple properties to the district.
“The property that we sold to the school is the football field, the baseball field adjacent to the football field, and the parking lot area that is just east of the fire station,” Wright said. “What we got from the school in exchange is what is commonly known as ‘the cage,’ which was the playground for the old middle school.”
Wright said the city had been leasing the fields to the school for years, but have now officially given ownership to the district.
With the school no longer feeling the need to still own the cage with the middle school now being converted into an apartment building, Wright said it was a good time to exchange with the school also needing ownership of the fields to make renovations.
“They did not have need for that playground equipment and would rather put it in the hands of the city to become part of our park system,” Wright said. “They actually wanted to have title to the football field and that area because they wanted to make some improvements and some of the funding that they were wanting to use to run fiber optics to the press boxes and some things, they needed to be owners and we had leased it to them for years.”
Currently the city has no intentions to renovate or change the cage as Wright says it recently underwent several changes and improvements.
“Actually it was improved a few years ago as a joint project between the Rotary and the school system, so it’s in really nice shape and had just replaced some tables and benches that had been damaged,” Wright said. “So it’s in nice shape now and so the city takes on the responsibility of maintaining it and trying to keep it that way.”
Wright added the Rotary will also likely keep in touch with the city to maintain the area and help out in any way then can.