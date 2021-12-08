(Red Oak) -- The city of Red Oak moved forward with an ordinance to increase accessibility to street personnel and first responders on the city's roadways.
During its regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance amending several provisions about "no parking" regulations. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News the amendments stem from last winter and discussions with the street department and first responders.
"There are some areas that the street department had brought to our attention, and we had also talked to staff between that time between street, fire personnel, and police personnel," Wright said. "And we looked at some areas that are extremely difficult to get through at times if people are parked on both sides of the street."
In total, the council approved five no parking amendments, two of which involve Boundary Street. The first includes no parking on the west side of Boundary from Summit Street to Prospect Street.
However, Wright says the most significant change of all five amendments, is the addition of no parking on both sides of a second stretch of Boundary.
"There's just simply no way for a snowplow to get down through there, or if somebody needed emergency services for a fire truck or an ambulance, it's extremely difficult," Wright said. "Again the street that I mentioned that will be no parking on both sides, is Boundary Street from Prospect to Washington Avenue."
Wright says he, along with the street and emergency personnel, feel there is enough off-street parking available to homeowners on the second stretch of Boundary.
Another unique amendment involves Miller Avenue and Reed Street, which Wright says has also presented an issue for city employees and everyday commuters.
"Then a short section of Reed Street, the south side of Reed Street, 75 feet both directions from the center line of Miller," Wright said. "That is a T-intersection at the south end of Miller Avenue and when there are cars parked on the south side, it is very difficult to even turn around that corner."
Other "no parking" additions include the west side of Miller Avenue from Summit Street to Reed Street and the west side of Broad Street from Washington Avenue to Grimes Street.
Following the council's unanimous approval Monday night, a second reading of the proposal will be held at the council's next regular meeting on December 20th. The council will have the option to waive the third reading at that meeting.