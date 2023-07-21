(Red Oak) -- Red Oak residents could soon notice an increase in their monthly solid waste control rate.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak City Council held a public hearing and approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment increasing to the rate from its current $1.45 a month on residents' utility bills to $2.90. The move comes after the city approved a one-year agreement with Batten Sanitation for recycling services, which includes hauling the recycling containers just off of East Washington Avenue to the Page County Landfill. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the rate uptick accounts for the rise in costs for the recycling service.
"For the recycling bins over on Washington across from the Firehouse Restaurant, those started going up as of July 1, to $2,000 a month," said Silvius. "So, it basically doubled the cost of our recycling."
Silvius says the rate increase should allow the city to break even on the service.
"Basically we just calculated how much it is now costing and divided it by the number of users we have in the community and we just figured where we had to break even," she said.
City officials have also begun pondering whether or not to establish a municipal curbside trash and/or recycling service. While nothing is set in stone, Silvius says preliminary talks have included all residents who have a water bill selecting their provider for the curbside services, which would then be billed through the city rather than residents writing a check directly to the trash collection providers such as Batten Sanitation or Town and Country. On top of streamlining the service, Silvius says the citywide curbside collection could encourage more residents to clean up their properties.
"The best piece of it, I think, is that it will help clean up the community," said Silvius. "Those people that are not currently taking trash service, it will help them want to put their trash out and not hoard it or try to dispose of it in a large quantity--rather doing it on a weekly basis."
She adds that they plan to form a committee over the next year, including the trash and recycling providers, to try and find an affordable and efficient system for curbside services. The second reading for the solid waste rate increase is planned for the council's regular meeting on August 7.