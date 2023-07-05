(Red Oak) -- Red Oak residents could soon see an uptick in their water and sewer rates.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council held public hearings and approved the first readings of updated water and sewer rates for the next three years. Red Oak City Administrator Kyra Smith tells KMA News that sewer rates will go up 10% each year, while water rates will go up 10% the first year and 7% the second and third. The changes would bring the basic service sewer charge from its current $9.45 to $12.58 by 2025-26 and the basic water charge from $7.98 to $10.05. Smith says the upticks in sewer primarily come to keep up with inflation and continually rising costs.
"Obviously the cost of everything is going up and they've tried to keep those down pretty low," said Smith. "We usually do this once a year from what I've been told in the past, so we just sort of planned it out for the next three years so we're not having to revisit it every year and people know what's coming over the next three years."
Earlier this year, the city also hired Snyder and Associates to perform an engineering report of the city's wastewater treatment plant. Smith says a good amount of money will need to be allocated to upgrades and renovations.
"It definitely needs to some updates to it," she said, "to keep it compliant with the (Iowa DNR) and everything and keep it running smoothly so the toilets will work."
Based on their initial estimates, at a March meeting, Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius said the project could be up to $3 million.
Meanwhile, for water rates, Smith says the increase also comes to keep up with significant increases in supplies for treatment.
"Their supplies and things like that to treat the water and everything to make sure it's clean, ready, and drinkable for everybody in town -- it's just all gone up," Smith explained. "So, we're just having to adjust those items."
While there won't be another public hearing, Smith says the next reading is scheduled for a work session on July 10. If the second and third readings are approved, the increases will be reflected in the bill residents receive in August.