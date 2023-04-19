(Red Oak) -- After nearly a year of deliberation, Red Oak city officials have renewed franchise agreements with MidAmerican Energy.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved the first reading to renew the 25-year agreements for gas and electrical services, which, for now, will also include a franchise fee of 0%. The council then waived the second and third readings due to not implementing a franchise fee immediately. The action came after a public hearing that saw no oral comments, but the city had received a letter from the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. The agreements primarily allow MidAmerican to utilize the city right of way to provide gas and electrical services to the community. However, MidAmerican Franchise Manager Mark Reinders advised the council they could go back and amend the agreements at any time to include a 1-to-5% franchise fee imposed on the company.
"If you talk about franchise fees and you decide say a year from now, you'll have to have another public hearing, amend those agreements, and we'll go from there," said Reinders. "Henderson, Iowa, a little town (in Mills County), we did (agreements) and literally a month later after they did it, they chose to impose fees. So we kind of went backward and re-did the whole thing."
Nearly 250 communities across Iowa have imposed a similar fee. However, Reinders did suggest the council keep the percentage the same once they've implemented one for at least every two years. Based on the percentage, city officials project the fee could generate anywhere from over $82,000 for gas and electric to over $413,000 annually.
If the council implements a fee, it will replace a 1% local option sales tax collected on gas and electric services, which currently exempts entities such as the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital and Red Oak School District. However, Reinders did caution the council in allowing exemptions for the franchise fee.
"Of the 77 (cities) that we have there's one that exempts a hospital or medical facility and there's two or three that do the county, but again, it's entirely up to you," he said. "The danger in it is that if you open that door and exempt the hospital, do you exempt the county, do you exempt the school, do you exempt the churches."
Councilman Brian Bills also suggested the council address the franchise fees as soon as possible. While the addition would impact residents' and businesses' utility bills, particularly larger utility users, Bills expressed frustration with how the fee has been perceived.
"From our perspective, it's being sold out there like we're putting a tax on people -- which is not the fact," said Bills. "We're charging (MidAmerican) to use our easements and right of ways. So, it's just kind of being sold wrong."
The council plans to re-open discussions on a franchise fee percentage at a special meeting Monday.