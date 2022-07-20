(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials are hopeful a new resolution clears up the public purpose of grants to area economic development groups.
During its regular meeting Monday, by a 4-0 vote, the Red Oak City Council approved resolutions for economic development grants awarded in the current and previous fiscal year to the Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association and the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation. For the chamber, the council granted $10,000 last year and has given up to $15,000 this year, while MCDC received $30,000 and will receive a similar amount this year. However, Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says there was a slight change in how the council needed to approach the grants, as the latest audit report from the State Auditor's Office noted the previous contributions to the groups.
"The audit stated that those were not in their belief consistent with Iowa Code," said Wright. "Obviously we've done it forever and cities across the state have done it forever, and they've never noted it before. But, they did in several city audits, as I understand it, this year."
However, Wright, his staff, bond, and legal counsel believe the contributions fall within Chapter 15-A of the Iowa Code. But, he says the recommendation was to approve a formal resolution allowing for a cleaner paper trail.
"The way they wrote this is approving last fiscal year's and also this fiscal year's with the Chamber and Industry as it's a 'not to exceed' figure for this year," said Wright. "And then a separate resolution for MCDC and that's a set amount so that's the same for both years."
Wright says the resolution primarily clears up the donations are intended for public purposes.
"They believed that we had not documented that those contributions were for public purpose," said Wright. "I think most of us are going, 'duh,' we're giving it to the chamber and industry association, we're giving it to economic development -- yes, it is for public purpose and they're using it for public purpose. It's never been an issue before, sometimes you feel like they have to come up with something every year, but that's what they did, and this should clean it up."
While the city granted $10,000 to the chamber last year, Wright adds they wanted a little room for any adjustment this year by changing it to not exceeding $15,000.