(Red Oak) -- The city of Red Oak approved an agreement allowing the city's new precincts to become part of Montgomery County's precincts.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council approved an agreement with Montgomery County regarding the city's new precincts. Previously, the city and county underwent the redistricting process after numbers were released for the 2020 U.S. Census. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News the agreement allows the city's precincts to be included in the county's new maps.
"Part of the process from the county is they require an agreement between the city of Red Oak and Montgomery County, because our precincts in Red Oak actually become part of the county's precincts as far as county voting precincts go," Wright said.
At a previous council meeting, the city approved the new precinct and ward maps for the town. Wright says the city and county both made adjustments to their precincts.
"There's a requirement that you have to balance the population as best you can between the city's three precincts, and in order to do that we had to shift our boundaries slightly," Wright said. "We kept our precincts as close as we could to what they had been, but we did have to make some minor adjustment to balance those populations. The county in their process actually reduced from seven precincts throughout Montgomery County down to six precincts with their new mapping."
Wright says the population on the south side of town had dropped slightly, prompting the city to adjust the northern boundary of Ward one to the north.
According to 2020 U.S. Census data, Red Oak's population now stands at 5,596. Wright says Ward one now sits at 1,867, Ward two at 1,865, and Ward three at 1,864.
However, Wright noted the precincts set by the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors still need to seek approval from a state agency.
"The County Auditor was actually explaining to me it's actually the precincts they have in place now, it's the Legislative Services Agency through the state that will actually set the supervisors districts," Wright said. "But that's all part of this agreement that we have to have so that our precincts can become a part of their precincts."
Additionally, Monday's city council meeting served as the end of an era for Red Oak as it was the final meeting for Mayor Bill Billings, who is finishing his 10th year as the Mayor of Red Oak. While his term officially lasts until December 31st, Billings says he is thankful for the time he got to serve as Mayor and is also grateful to hand off progress to the following city officials.
"It's a blessing to be able to hand off not a problem, but progress to the incoming individuals who are going to take these roles," Billings said. "It'll be entirely up to them to continue the progress without confrontation and be community oriented and be led by the good lord above as we have had that leadership. It's one of the reasons we instituted the invocation."
Billings will be replaced by his successor, Shawna Silvius, as the new Mayor of Red Oak at the next city council meeting in January.
In other business, the council...
--Approved a pay request to Omni Engineering for Street Asphalt Project 2021, in the amount of $441,338.18
--Approved a final pay request to Ricchio Incorprated for the Aquatic Center Rehab Project, in the amount of $20,000.
--Approved a budget amendment for Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2022.