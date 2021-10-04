(Red Oak) -- Pending U.S. Department of Agriculture concurrence, the city of Red Oak will have a new ambulance by next year.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council approved the purchase of a replacement ambulance pending USDA concurrence. Currently, 55% of the purchase of the ambulance will be covered by the USDA. The council heard from Fire Chief John Bruce, who says a committee had been formed to find the best potential vendor to purchase from. Bruce says the time to find a new ambulance has arrived as all four of the current ambulances have seen a fair amount of road time.
"All four of our squads are sitting with six figures on mileage," Bruce said. "We run a lot of transfers, plus our 911 coverage is expanding because as volunteerism goes away, we're the career department, guess who gets called in to go answer the emergencies. So it's not unusual that we're putting on the miles when we're running to Council Bluffs and Omaha on a regular basis."
The vendor that Bruce says the committee has recommended is Feld Fire for the purchase of a "Wheeled Coach" Dodge Ram 5500 4-wheel drive ambulance for the price of $218,500. Bruce says part of the reason for suggesting Feld Fire, is the department has experience with their technician.
"Something that we look at is the service after the sale, because it is very specialized equipment, you can't just take it down the road and somebody can work on your stuff," Bruce said. "With Feld, Feld actually runs a tech out of Carroll, who has been down to work on our grass truck, so it's been a proven asset. So we want something where if it's out of service, we can have somebody here right away. If we do something that's out of state, we had one where they were sending the tech out of Illinois, and then we had to arm wrestle fees and all that."
Other vendors included Klocke's Emergency Vehicles for just over $264,000, and North Central Emergency Vehicles for just under $282,000. Bruce says paperwork for all three vendors was sent to the USDA for review.
To cover the other 45% of the cost, Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the city will be able to utilize money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
"So when we found out that we were eligible for USDA funds, the first thing I asked the representative that we worked with, for the match, for the 45%, 'can we use that American Rescue Plan funding for that,'" Wright said. "She said 'certainly that is an option.' So we will be using those dollars to meet that 45%, so certainly those programs are helping us get this next unit bought."
Bruce says typically it would take less than a year for the ambulance to arrive, however he says there is one snag in the process.
"Chassis is the magic question, they're bouncing back and forth between the Fords and the Dodges and what they can get, and what's available, and then of course you have to get productions put in to get the chassis," Bruce said. "Typically you're looking at about nine months build from order to when you get it. For whatever reason, everybody has their own theories, we are probably not going to see it in nine months."
Bruce says the timeframe for the ambulance to arrive is 12 months.