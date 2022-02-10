(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department will soon have a new vehicle for its fleet.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved the purchase of a new police car for the city's police department. Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy was also present at the meeting, and he recommended the purchase of a new Ford Utility at the cost of $38,250. Rhamy says the usual annual replacement didn't occur last year, and one vehicle greatly needs replacement.
"Obviously with the COVID pandemic that's been transpiring the last couple years, we have not replaced a patrol car in two years," Rhamy said. "I got a patrol car that's at 100,000 miles and it's essentially nickel and diming us to death at this point. After today (Monday), it'll probably be about $3,000 that we've dumped into it here in about the last two-week time period."
Like most trying to find vehicles right now, Rhamy says searching for a replacement was difficult. Finally, however, he was able to find a pair of fleet vehicles available in Waukee.
"I found two in the Des Moines area, and nothing local, I worked with Jana (Sandholm) at Red Oak Chrysler and they have nothing available and their fleet production site is not even in operation yet," Rhamy said. "I also talked with Karl Chevrolet, they're also a state bidder, and they say 30-to-40 weeks lead time on any vehicle."
Councilman Brian Bills inquired about how much of the old car could be put into the new one, and Rhamy says they will carry over some of the features.
"Some of it we will be able to repurpose absolutely, but not all of it," Rhamy said. "Just because different year models they change the dimensions of the vehicle themselves, so therefore some of the lights and stuff do not fit into the vehicles, the cages do not fit into the vehicles, so some of it will have to be re-purchased."
Rhamy says the computers and most of the technology used by the officers are transferable. After the board's approval, Rhamy said he would pick up the vehicle as soon as possible.
Plans also call for repurposing the old car within the city to the Nuisance Officer, who City Administrator Brad Wright says will have a much smaller demand for the vehicle.