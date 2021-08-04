(Red Oak) -- Citizens of Red Oak will soon see a new and improved street sweeper cleaning the town's roadways.
Meeting in regular session Monday evening, the Red Oak city council unanimously approved the purchase of a new and upgraded sweeper. City administrator Brad Wright says the current sweeper is outdated and has broken down.
"The street sweeper the city currently has is a vacuum truck machine that we have had between 12-to-13 years," Wright said. "Those are extremely high maintenance machines, they just wear, and that's just the nature of them."
Instead of a vacuum machine, Wright says the new Elgin Pelican sweeper is mechanical which will result in easier maintenance of the machine.
"From everything we've looked at and demoed this machine, we believe it's going to do a far better job for us cleaning the streets, and a much more easily maintained unit than what the old truck was," Wright said.
On top of the easier maintenance, Wright says the functions of the mechanical sweeper will better serve on roads that aren't in perfect condition or completely flat. On the contrary, Wright says the vacuum machines struggle when they lose contact with the street.
"The mechanical machines basically use brooms to flip the debris up into the box, but it is amazing what they can flip up into the box," Wright said. "I've seen demos where cement blocks and everything else they can throw up in there. Vacuum machines work good in a perfect world, if a street is perfectly level and there's things like leaves, they'll suck it up and clean it nicely, but any place the streets are uneven or wherever they lose suction, they don't do as good of a job."
Wright says the lease for the new sweeper will be over seven years, which he says can be worked in nicely to the operational budget.
"We're actually going to do this on a seven-year lease basis, the first payment will be due when we get the machine this year of $23,390 and just under $33,000 for the next six years," Wright said. "We felt that it was a payment we could absorb into our operational budget and not have to borrow money, or sell any bonds to acquire the machine."
With the new street sweeper and lower maintenance costs, Wright said the council could also pursue a more efficient and dedicated leaf vacuum attachment.