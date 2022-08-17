(Red Oak) -- Plans to update a comprehensive plan in Red Oak are beginning to take shape.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Red Oak City Council approved a contract with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council to perform a roughly one-year assessment updating the city's current comprehensive plan for $20,000. Developing and utilizing the comprehensive plan is encouraged by state law to provide a long-term view of the respective communities' future. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius tells KMA News the assessment reviews multiple facets of the community to find the best ways to utilize the land within city limits, including topics such as infrastructure and transportation.
"This could be sidewalks and streets, it could be looking at 'where is the growth patterns in and around the community' -- it really is looking at the best use of the land in your community," said Silvius. "And also making sure that you're capitalizing on the revenue sources that you can gain from the properties you currently have. So, empty buildings -- how can we make sure we're getting them filled or putting a strategy together to focus on that."
The current legal document for Red Oak is nearing 20 years old. Silvius says the time had come to update the document, particularly given the suggested five to 10-year timeframe to hold a formal assessment process and a two-to-three year recommendation from the Iowa League of Cities for review.
"At least you review it or update it, you may not go through a full formal update process like we're going to do," said Silvius. "But we have enough in-progress right now and enough change coming in the future with all the technology even in regards to our street lights, safe routes to school, and all types of things, so we just have to really be proactive."
Silvius adds other area government bodies are also looking at updating their respective comprehensive plan, including Montgomery County and the city of Villisca.
Additionally, Silvius says working through the assessment will benefit all of those involved between accountability and possible training opportunities.
"It also holds the council, our staff, and really the community accountable for helping to move these plans forward," said Silvius. "It also will help give some of our boards and commissions some additional activities to help basically implement this action plan once it's done."
The mayor says the initiative in updating the plan can also attract more grant opportunities for the city. Public input from other programs currently underway, including the Community Heart and Soul and the Housing Readiness Assessment, Silvius says, will be used on top of multiple community meetings hosted by SWIPCO during the process.
"People can come to stay updated, or they can be as involved in the process as they would like," said Silvius. "We will identify some folks that represent specific topics or areas that we find are priorities. So we will be inviting some people basically to create a steering committee."
While most of the work is expected in the winter months, Silvius says SWIPCO will be back to present an overview and timeline of the assessment at the council's work session scheduled for September 12 at 5:30 p.m.