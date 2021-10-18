(Red Oak) -- An ambulance purchase for the city of Red Oak has been updated to provide key equipment for first responders.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council received an update on the purchase of a new ambulance from Fire Chief John Bruce. Previously, Bruce had presented a $218,000 bid from Feld Fire, however he says that amount was missing a key piece of equipment for the ambulance.
"What we were missing in that was the patient power-load system, which is suppose to be all incorporated, but they had broke it out into different chassis, different trucks, and had this as a separate item," Bruce said. "I missed that part, so the $218,000 that I presented before was just the chassis and the patient box transport. It was missing the power-load system which was suppose to be incorporated into it."
The new price for the ambulance from Feld Fire, including the patient power-load system, amounts to just over $273,000, causing the price to no longer be the lowest offered bid.
55% of the funding for the purchase is coming through the USDA, and previously, Bruce says the increase in price could have caused an issue, however, he says the "low-bid" requirement, is no longer in place, especially given the struggles to find a technician.
"That is because we have had challenges, extreme challenges in the past, finding people that can work on emergency vehicles," Bruce said. "With Feld, they have a technician out of Carroll, who now is providing services to Lincoln Fire, and travels once a week through this neck of the woods, and their technician has actually worked on both of our grass trucks, so we have past history and we know him."
The other 45% of the cost for the ambulance is coming through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Bruce says Feld Fire also offers a perk of performing timely maintenance on the ambulances, in an industry that is hard to come by both quality and timely service.
"Also a part of their package, if it's down 24 hours, or they feel it's going to be down 24 hours, they do an immediate repair order, and they send the tech out within those 24 hours to get down here and get it in service for us," Bruce said. "Other times they would stop it out here, out of service, until we could find somebody."
Bruce also emphasized the importance of having the power-load system with the ambulance, especially in the time of COVID-19.
"When you're talking loading somebody that's on a vent, because with COVID and everything, we have had those transports, that is additional heavy equipment," Bruce said. "Dependent upon your staffing model for the day, loading and unloading a stretcher can be challenging sometimes. So, this eliminates a lot of that "dead lift," is what we call it, where you have to hike it up and load it in."
Following Bruce's update, the council unanimously approved the purchase of the ambulance at the new $273,000 price.