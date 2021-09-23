(Red Oak) -- Businesses and community groups in Red Oak will soon receive funding requested through the Hotel/Motel committee.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council approved the application recommendations for use of the Hotel/Motel tax revenue. The revenue, which includes a seven percent tax of the sales price from the renting of lodging within the city, in accordance with city code, can have a portion of the funds used at the discretion of the council. 50% of the revenue is designated for City Tourism and Recreation Programs, while the other 50% is dedicated to promote and enhance the Red Oak Community and Events.
After the second application deadline of September 1st passed, Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the council approved a lengthy list Monday.
"That committee does an excellent job reviewing those, making sure the applications are consistent with the guidelines of that program that they have set, and awards a great deal of money that comes out of those hotel/motel revenues," Wright said. "We've done some great things over the years, there was a lengthy list that was approved tonight (Monday) upon recommendation of that committee, and those are all items that help bring people to our community."
A few of the projects approved include: $2,500 for the Wilson Performing Arts Center for seating and signage for their outdoor park, $3,600 for the Park and Tree Board for the installation of a bronze sign in Fountain Square Park, and $27,400 for the Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association for 2022 Junction Days.
Wright says a wide variety of organizations can qualify for funding through the tax revenue.
"It's community groups, businesses, organizations, it's kind of a wide variety," Wright said. "But if it's putting money into bringing people into this community through tourism type activities, it is potentially eligible under those programs."
However, Wright says one project in downtown Red Oak has struggled to get off the ground.
"One of those was for the completion of the bandstand in the downtown square, our Park and Tree Board had applied for funds to do that," Wright said. "That project originally came in much higher than the original estimate had been, so they have delayed that project. So this committee and the city council have extended that for the last three or four years."
Wright says they hope to speak with the engineer for the project soon to see how quickly Phase 1 of the bandstand project can be completed.