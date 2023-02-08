(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have backed bumps in pay for a handful of employees and expect more in the future.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing five pay increases, including bumping Wastewater Superintendent Chris Day's salary to $71,097, raising Assistant Wastewater Superintendent Darren Paul's pay to $28.79 an hour, giving Cemetery Assistant Director Ronald Tilton, who will also now assist in the water department, a $3 raise to $19.73 an hour, a $3 an hour raise for Nuisance and Animal Control Officer Bill Deitering to $19.24, and bumping Utility Billing Clerk Susie McDonald to $20.65 an hour. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the immediate increases come after reviewing the results from compensation comparison reports, including surrounding communities with populations ranging from 5-to-9,000, which took into account several variables.
"One report was conducted professionally by Hinson Consulting in 2019 comparing 13 cities and one was compiled for (fiscal year) 21-22 by gather information from 33 cities, and I did just today (Monday) receive the updated file of that so it's (fiscal year) 22-23, so we'll use that moving forward," said Silvius. "Each report compares wages and salaries based on job titles, their level of certifications and credentials required, as well as their tenure."
Silvius says the move also begins addressing the current "superintendent" salary, which is the same for all department heads or superintendents at just over $65,000.
"That's regardless of the job tasks, responsibilities, risk, safety, and outdoor exposure, or 365 days a year and 24 hours a day," she said. "Extra load due to department staffing shortages, required and maintained certifications and credentials, management responsibilities, tenure, and performance."
She adds they are also hoping to hire two more employees that could be cross-trained to work at both the water and wastewater facilities. Silvius says the expenses of providing the wage increases are likely more cost-efficient than any costs associated with staff turnover.
"The cost of turnover, loss of institutional expertise and knowledge, time training and replacing individuals with such required training and credentials, makes this recommendation more appealing and justified," Silvius emphasized. "Especially in today's economy."
While supporting the wage increases, Councilwoman Jeanice Lester did advise that some items on department head's "wish lists" might not be attainable over the next fiscal year to allow for the pay increase. Silvius adds they are also looking to conduct a baseline study for all current and future city employees.
"To set those wages based on tasks, job category, job classification, tenure, credentials -- we'll have an increase for whenever someone receives an extra credential," said Silvius. "We'll also timeline it out so that we're looking five years down the road with increases."
Further discussion on employee wage increases is expected soon, with Silvius saying a couple of increases are likely coming up at the next council meeting later this month.