(Red Oak) -- Residents of Red Oak will notice a slight uptick in water rates beginning later this year.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council approved a slight increase in its water rates that will go into effect on July's billing. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the increase amounts to roughly 2%, but the basic charge will remain under $8.00.
"The basic charge will be $7.98 to be charged on all bills, and it'll be from zero-4,000 cubic used per month at $2.74 per 100 cub feet," said Silvius. "Anything over 4,000 cubic feet used per month will be charged at $2.10 per 100 cubic feet."
The council also approved and adopted a roughly 5% increase in its sewer rates at its April 4th meeting to meet requirements associated with bonding for the city's renovations to its sewer plant.
Silvius says the primary cause for the increase in water rates is budgeting for potentially higher costs.
"It has to do with the budgeting, and we did budget for some water projects as well as some staff increases, so really (it's) just inflation," said Silvius.
At the council's previous meeting, Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the increase also comes to keep up with rising production costs and says the city's aquifer has allowed for the rates to remain lower than other surrounding communities.
The council had previously failed to waive the second and third readings of the adjusted water rates after councilman Brian Bills raised concerns about only having one meeting to discuss the bump in rates. However, Bills says he was happy to waive the third after the second reading.
"So I just feel like a lot of people don't even know we're talking about this until we do the first reading," said Bills. "At least we give them a second reading to say something and that's my only point with any of this."
The council will formally adopt the new rates at its next council meeting on May 2.
In other business, the council approved street closures for the Court of Honor's Memorial Day Ceremony on May 30 from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm on Inman Drive from the east driveway of Inman School to 8th Street and 8th Street from the south driveway of Iman School to Sunset Avenue, and a $23,439.54 pay request to OMNI Engineering for Street Asphalt Project 2021 - Division I.