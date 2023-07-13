(Red Oak) -- Red Oak residents will see an increase in water and sewer rates over the next few years.
During a special meeting Monday, the Red Oak City Council approved the second and waived the final reading before adopting the respective rate adjustments for the next three years. Those increases include a 10% rise in sewer rates each year and, for water rates, a 10% jump the first year and 7% the second and third. The increases would bump the 2023-24 sewer basic service charge to $10.40 along with a usage charge of $3.80 per 100 cubic feet and raise the water basic charge to $8.78 a month along with $3.01 per 100 cubic feet for those using 0-to-4,000 cubic feet monthly or $2.31 for those over 4,000. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the city wanted to plan out the increases for three years to ease into the likely sewer and wastewater plant capital improvements after an ongoing study of the city's entire sewer system.
"It's also a pretty detailed study and it's more than I thought they were going to be doing which is why it's taking them a little longer than anticipated," said Silvius. "It's going to have detailed design recommendations and things for us to do to improve and upgrade the system."
Silvius adds the latest significant upgrades to the sewer system were back in 1986. She adds that city staff had already identified higher-end costs, including a new Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, or SCADA system, and a digester. Silvius says the Iowa DNR will likely not allow the city to continue much longer without a SCADA upgrade.
She says the increase also comes to keep up with various rising maintenance costs.
"Costs that have increased this year are related to the three lift stations we have and we also have lab tests that we have to do with the wastewater system all the time and maintaining all the pumps," Silvius explained. "UV lightbulbs are also very expensive and we have use that to purify the solid waste before it's expelled into the river."
Meanwhile, for water rates, Silvius says nearly 6% of the 10% increase in the 2023-24 rate is due to inspection requirements through the State Hygienics Lab.
"So we have to do state testing twice a month and then we do five different quarterly tests," she said. "The costs of those tests have gone up 6%."
Additionally, she says rising supply and maintenance costs are leading to the uptick. Particularly, Silvius says the price of chlorine has risen around $0.80 a gallon or about $16 a day throughout the entire year.
"We're about $5,840 a year in increased costs for just chlorine in what we pay," said Silvius. "Also, with well maintenance, we've got two wells and the maintenance on those is about $35,000 each so there's $70,000."
She adds they also saw a roughly $4,000 increase in water tower maintenance last year. Silvius says the rates will go into effect on the bills residents receive on August 1.