(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have backed an advisory council aimed at getting area youth more involved in the direction of the community.
During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved a resolution establishing the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council and a respective policy. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius tells KMA News the move comes to get what she says is an important voice involved in the possible direction of the community and learning more about city functions. She adds the benefits of the council are three-fold.
"They'll learn some leadership skills, they'll learn about philanthropy as a part of that, and they'll do a community betterment project and get to apply all these skills to that project -- and it will be a legacy type project for the community," Silvius explained. "They'll also learn about government and local government, and they'll get a chance to meet the council folks and hopefully attend a council meeting just to learn what it's about."
Silvius says the council aims to include any Red Oak School District high school students and any homeschooled students at a similar level.
Silvius says she would function as the group's advisor and occasionally have a council member present. However, she adds the city would not deal with any of the possible funds the advisory council could raise through a community project.
"Part of the process will be working with philanthropy organizations in the community to potentially sell their project idea to, and see if one of those local organizations will help them fund a project," "If it goes as I anticipate, the Community Foundation or Red Oak Heritage Foundation would be involved or invited to participate and learn about their projects."
While the Red Oak School District is not formally a part of the advisory council, Silvius says the district is allowing her to use a classroom, where she expects will likely meet once a week on Wednesday.
However, Silvius adds the advisory council isn't the only way she eventually hopes to gain the student and area youth's perspectives.
"We originally talked about assigning or selecting a male and female student to be a representative on the city council and to possibly do that on a quarterly basis so we can get some kids to participate in a few meetings," she said. "I've seen this done in other communities and I feel it's just a great opportunity for them to experience it first hand and to really get their perspective."
Silvius says she has already received interest from at least 10 students and will share more information on the youth advisory council at Friday's Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates classes. Those interested in filling out an application for the advisory council can email Silvius at mayor@redoakia.city or call city hall at 712-623-6510.