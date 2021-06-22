(Red Oak) -- Two major infrastructure projects are set following action by the Red Oak City Council.
Meeting in regular session late Monday afternoon, the council awarded the contract on the 8th Street storm sewer and street improvement projects to McCarthy Trenching of Avoca for $90,224. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the project addresses issues with a problematic culvert near a school building.
"This is a culvert that has been having some problems, and impacting the street," said Wright. "It's near Inman School on 8th Street. So, it will be a project of removing a section of the street, completely replacing that culvert under the street, and the storm inlets on either side of the street. That street's had a little bit of dip in it where that has been eroding under the street for some time. So, it will be a nice improvement to get done."
Wright says USDA funding will cover a portion of the project's cost. McCarthy Trenching had the lowest bid from among three companies. That same company had the low bid of $93,630 for work on the Fir Avenue sanitary sewer and water main extension project. Wright says the project involves utility extensions to the city's spec building.
"This is extending sewer and water to a building that was built as a spec building several years ago," said Wright. "It's now been purchased by Jeff Fort of Red Oak Manufacturing. So, we are extending water and sewer up near the front of that building, so that he can tap onto that."
Contracts for both projects were awarded following public hearings, and approvals of plans, specifications, form of contracts and cost estimates. In other business, the council set a public hearing for July 19th on the designation of the Red Oak United Farmers Mercantile Urban Renewal Area, and on the entire urban renewal plan and project.