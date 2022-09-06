(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials are taking advantage of a last-minute funding curveball to upgrade the city's ambulance fleet.
By unanimous vote Tuesday night, the Red Oak City Council approved the purchase of a new ambulance from Life Line Emergency Vehicles of Sumner for $168,578.94. Council members also approved a resolution to apply for financial assistance from the USDA to cover a portion of the purchase cost. Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce told the council USDA officials informed his department Tuesday that grant money was available for the vehicle. However, the deadline to apply for funding is Wednesday. Despite the tight time frame, Bruce urged the city to seek the grant money.
"Short time line if you want it," said Bruce. "But, we can't leave that kind of money on the table. We've got to keep this fleet rotated in and on the road, ready to go."
In addition, the city would use almost $138,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to cover most of the costs. Bruce says the new unit's purchase would bring the city's ambulance fleet back to four. However, only the city's 2000 Freightliner was in service as of August 1. The other units have mechanical issues--including a 2017 Dodge with approximately 148,000 miles that recently broke down on Interstate 29.
"The turbo went out," he said. "It blew the turbo and the engine. It put the squad out of service. We were able to get it towed back. I went and picked up the crew, got them back. Thanks to Precision (Auto), they got it right in. They had a turbo on hand to throw in it until they can get a bigger size, so it will run like it's supposed to. It can handle calls right now. It's actually in the city, doing a transfer."
Bruce says patient transfers to other communities puts mileage on the city's ambulance fleet.
"What miles our squads out is the transfers," said Bruce. "Because, you figure a Council Bluffs transfer is 60 miles--up and back. We also go to Lincoln, we also go to Des Moines. A lot of our sites are Carroll and Des Moines now--so that's where we get a lot of the miles. Our 911 coverage is Emerson and Villisca. We'll get some miles there, but that's just on an as-needed basis."
Bruce says it's best to purchase the unit now, as costs are expected to increase October 1. He adds it may be a year to 18 months before it's delivered. City officials expect another recently-purchased ambulance to arrive in December.