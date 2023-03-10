(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have backed an agreement with a local animal rescue shelter.
During its regular meeting this week, by a 4-0 vote, the Red Oak City Council approved an animal services agreement with Animal Alliance Rescue located at 2047 Fernwood Avenue in Red Oak. The shelter, which is run by Tracy Hill and Dixie Strange, relocated to Red Oak from Mount Ayr late last year. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the agreement would allow the shelter to pick up stray animals within city limits.
"Basically, they will pick up animals after hours when Bill (Deitering) is not on duty or in town," said Silvius. "And it gives us two cages at their shelter."
Per the agreement, Silvius says the city would pay $300 a month to hold the two cages at the shelter. Additionally, she says the shelter will keep records of any city animals brought in for up to five years. The dedicated community animal shelter is the first in town in several years since Montgomery County Animal Rescue closed its Red Oak facility due to a lack of volunteer and financial support.
Silvius adds the agreement also lays out how the city would handle scenarios such as dog bites with the shelter.
"It's all spelled out if it's a dog bite and they're in quarantine for that reason and how we'll handle that," said Silvius. "But, (Deitering) will still be the code enforcement officer on all of this, so if there's any citations or tickets needing to be made, he will do that."
While Animal Alliance has been in town for less than a year, Silvius says the city has been able to establish a good relationship with the shelter. Councilman Tim Fridolph abstained from the vote due to feeling too closely connected to the services provided by the shelter.