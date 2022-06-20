(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials have gotten behind plans to renovate the Fountain Square Park bandstand.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved a financial request and a reward of contract for phase one of renovations to the bandstand in the northwest corner of the square. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the lone bid received from Red Oak-based Grant Contracting came in at just over $240,000 -- approximately $20,000 over the engineer's estimate. Red Oak Park and Tree Board Chairperson Bill Drey says nearly $50,000 is anticipated through Hotel/Motel Tax revenue, but Wright says they will need some financial contribution from the city.
"If we're able to keep the Hotel/Motel tax, which we are hoping that we'll get this thing moving forward and we can, $75,000 is the request of the council," said Wright. "If this would get put back and not be able to retain those funds, it'd be a maximum of $125,000. Again, with keeping it moving now, and hopefully with the graces of the Hotel/Motel Tax Committee knowing that it's out for bid, we believe we can get it done with another $75,000 from the council."
Additionally, Drey says the hope is to also pull roughly $179,000 from the Park and Tree Board's lost funds. The project, which has now been in the works for multiple years, was initially put on hold due to original plans coming in nearly $100,000 over projected costs.
Coupling that with rising construction costs, Wright says the first phase has been scaled back to include a new 34-foot by 34-foot stage.
"We scaled it back about as far as we could," said Wright. "Of course, when we initially went out for bid it had the roof on it and the whole thing, we looked at then phasing it out. So, we've tried to scale this thing back to get it to something that is realistic and we can afford to build. Because this thing came in way higher than it was originally anticipated."
However, Wright says the intent is also to leave the possibility for expansion.
"We set this one up where we don't even need to demo the old stage, we're going over the top of it and there's additional footings put in place to make sure it's solid," said Wright. "Of course, part of the expense on it, even though we're not building the top, we're still setting it up so it's set up to put the top on if we want to do that as a second phase at some point."
Wright says the bandstand is one of the remaining major downtown revitalization projects left to be completed. However, with the larger stage, Drey says there will also be some ease in ensuring the stage meets the 50-foot ramp length requirement and provides the possibility for electricity in the future.
"Before it was going along one side of the stage and then going along another side of the stage to do that, but where we have it measured out from last time with Snyder (and Associates), we can do it all along the northeast part of the stage," said Drey. "We're not doing the electricity right away, but the concrete we'll have from Snyder will have a conduit in there so we can put four outlets -- one on each corner of the stage."
With the board's approval, Wright says the hope is for construction to begin either in September or October.
In other business, the board...
--Approved appointments and re-appointments to the Red Oak Public Library Board
--Approved a contract for library services for Montgomery County from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023
--Received an update on Community Heart and Soul
--Received an update on the Stennett Red Oak Creek Watershed Project