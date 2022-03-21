(Red Oak) -- The city of Red Oak is taking a new approach to hearing public comments from its residents.
During its regular meeting Monday evening, the Red Oak City Council approved a citizen's request form to be on the council agenda. After providing a revised version that coincided with the current council agenda procedures, Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the form will be "in lieu" of the previous two-minute public comment allowed by residents in attendance.
"What this form will do, is it gives you the chance to fill this out in advance, it's due on the Tuesday before a city council meting by 4:30 to city hall, and we ask that you email it to both myself and to the administrator, or deliver it to city hall," Silvius explained. "So it gives you a chance to put a title to it, explain your request, and any actions that you're requesting of the city council."
While saying she is in favor of the form, Councilwoman Jeanice Lester said she still had a couple of suggestions on improving the efficiency of the forms.
"the copies to the police department, street department, all that, I think that needs to come later," Lester said. "The other thing where it says at the very beginning, 'for a request to be reviewed and possibly be scheduled for a future meeting, forward to the mayor and the city administrator,' and 'with appropriate action to be taken.' I just that will make it a whole lot easier, otherwise I like it and I hope that people like it."
While the form was adopted by the council unanimously, Councilman Brian Bills did express some concerns about the form replacing a public comment period. Bills had a brief exchange with Silvius, saying he felt it limited citizens' ability to speak in council meetings.
"So you're going to eliminate the opportunity for people to speak without filling this out," Bills questioned.
"Without filling this out," Silvius said. "This will actually be that so that we are aware of what someone may have before us."
"I just don't want people to think that they can't, or they're not welcome," Bills said. "It just doesn't seem like it's very open."
Silvius says she has had similar experiences in other communities in the area that have had success with the form for putting residents on the agenda versus having an allotted public comment period.
She adds that the form can fill in for the various concerns or reasons a resident would want to speak to the council.
"This is like for you know a group who might want to do a special event, or something like that, or have something that they want to share," Silvius said. "Someone who might have something to do with a street project or something that they'd like to propose to us, (or) something along that line as well."
City Clerk Mary Bolton says the form will be available on the city's website and at city hall, and residents can also contact city hall if they would like a copy of the form emailed to them.
In other business Monday night, the council...
--Approved an Agreement Amendment and Restatement between Montgomery County, Iowa and the City of Red Oak, Iowa to form joint precincts for election purposes.
--Approve a request from the Red Oak Police Department for street closures on 4th Street between Coolbaugh Street and Reed Street on Saturday, April 16th 2022 from 7:30 am to 10:30 am for a pancake breakfast with the Easter Bunny.
--Approve a request from the Red Oak Police Department for street closures on August 2nd, 2022 for National Night Out and the usage of the empty lot at 3rd and Reed during the same time
--Held a public hearing on and approved a resolution approving the city of Red Oak Annual Budget for Fiscal Year July 1st, 2022 to June 30th, 2023.
--Heard Silvius read and sign a Proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month
--Recognized the Red Oak High School Boys Basketball team.