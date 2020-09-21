(Red Oak) – Red Oak officials are seeking funding to cover city employees’ salaries during COVID-19.
Meeting via ZOOM late Monday afternoon, the Red Oak City Council unanimously approved a resolution requesting reimbursement from the Iowa COVID-19 Government Relief Fund. City officials are hoping to secure $111,000 of the $125,000 available. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright told the council originally planned to use that money to cover equipment purchases—until another option was discovered at the last minute.
“What we didn’t know until last week—or the day before the due date,” said Wright, “was that you could actually apply for up to 25% of the salaries of public health and public safety—in other words police and fire people, from March 1st to July 31st. For that time period, you could apply for up to 25% of their salaries.”
Fortunately, Wright says City Clerk/Treasurer Mary Bolton combed through the city’s payroll records in time for the city to submit a last-minute application. Record of the council’s approval—another application requirement—will be submitted to state officials following Monday’s meeting. Wright says the city will apply for the remaining $14,000 available at a later date.
In other business, the council approved the disposal of properties at 407 and 409 2nd Avenue to Timothy L. Pafford after no one spoke for or against the transaction at a public hearing. Wright says selling the properties for rehabilitation is a good move for the city.
“Frankly, it’s a no-lose situation for us,” he said. “If they get it all cleaned up and back on the tax rolls, that’s awesome. If, for some reason, they’re not able to complete it, we’re not out anything. It’s just delayed our action. Then, we can go in and do what we have to.
“Again, if somebody wants it, and we’re able to get somebody a deal on a property and fix it up, we think that’s fantastic,” Wright added.
Wright adds the city will apply for funding for demolition of properties at 104 and 106 East Corning Streets through the Southwest Iowa Planning Council. He says asbestos removal is necessary before the structure are torn down.